Britney Spears’ old villa in the Beverly Hills Post Office area listed at $9 million

The onetime home of pop star Britney Spears is for sale in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $8.95 million.
Found within the gated Summit community, the Italianate villa-style house is where Spears moved to in early 2007 after filing for divorce from backup dancer-rapper Kevin Federline. She sold the home five years later for $2.126 million, or about $4.63 million less than she paid for the place, property records show.
Built in 2001, the roughly 7,800-square-foot house features a chandelier-topped foyer that opens to a vaulted-ceiling living room. A formal dining room sits off the entry. The chef’s kitchen, which has an island and a garden-view breakfast booth, adjoins the family room.
Upstairs, there’s a home theater and a master suite complete with a fireplace and private loggia. There are six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in all.
Outside, the hedged setting centers on a saltwater swimming pool with a raised spa. A fire pit, built-in barbecue and patios complete the more than one-third-acre setting.
The Summit carries a 90210 ZIP Code and is considered to be in the Beverly Hills Post Office area by the Multiple Listing Service. However, The Times' mapping tool places the property in Studio City.
George Kahwaji of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.