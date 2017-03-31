Politics
How do you think Trump did this week? Let us know
BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Say ‘I do’ to the Studio City home where Britney Spears wed Kevin Federline

Cue the wedding bells. The Studio City home where pop singer Britney Spears said “I do” to backup dancer Kevin Federline in 2004 has been listed for sale at $2.295 million.

Spears, then 22 and nine months removed from her first marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander, married Federline in a surprise ceremony at the Colfax Meadows property. The exchange of nuptials, witnessed by a handful of family and friends, came a month before the former couple’s planned wedding in Santa Barbara. They would divorce three years later.

“All the neighbors keep coming in and asking me if I knew [Spears] was married there,” said listing agent Steve Shrager of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

The Georgian traditional-style home, built in 1941 and later renovated by architect Richard Olander, has classic curb appeal. The clapboard-sided front of the house is reached by a walkway that passes under a vine-wrapped arbor and ends at the dark-hued front door. A Juliet balcony and Palladian-style window sit above the entry.

The 3,898 square feet of living space inside includes a center hall that opens to a formal living room and a dining room reached through French doors. Custom molding, mullioned windows and oak floors are among the appointments.

The family room adjoins an eat-in kitchen with a broad island and a full-size wine refrigerator. The master suite — one of five bedrooms and four bathrooms — has a veranda overlooking the leafy backyard. There’s also a powder room.

The house has changed hands a few times since the Spears-Federline wedding, including in 2006 for $2.087 million and, in 2008, for $1.925 million. More recently, it sold four years ago for $1.812 million, records show.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Frank Grillo and Wendy Moniz snag an ocean-view spot in Pacific Palisades

What $900,000 buys in Anaheim Hills, Cypress and Dana Point

Former Angel Brad Fullmer lists two-floor condo in Brentwood for $1.6 million

Estate makes the most of its spectacular Carpinteria setting

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
74°