Say ‘I do’ to the Studio City home where Britney Spears wed Kevin Federline

Cue the wedding bells. The Studio City home where pop singer Britney Spears said “I do” to backup dancer Kevin Federline in 2004 has been listed for sale at $2.295 million.

Spears, then 22 and nine months removed from her first marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander, married Federline in a surprise ceremony at the Colfax Meadows property. The exchange of nuptials, witnessed by a handful of family and friends, came a month before the former couple’s planned wedding in Santa Barbara. They would divorce three years later.

“All the neighbors keep coming in and asking me if I knew [Spears] was married there,” said listing agent Steve Shrager of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

The Georgian traditional-style home in Studio City was the site of pop singer Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's impromptu wedding in 2004. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

The Georgian traditional-style home, built in 1941 and later renovated by architect Richard Olander, has classic curb appeal. The clapboard-sided front of the house is reached by a walkway that passes under a vine-wrapped arbor and ends at the dark-hued front door. A Juliet balcony and Palladian-style window sit above the entry.

The 3,898 square feet of living space inside includes a center hall that opens to a formal living room and a dining room reached through French doors. Custom molding, mullioned windows and oak floors are among the appointments.

The family room adjoins an eat-in kitchen with a broad island and a full-size wine refrigerator. The master suite — one of five bedrooms and four bathrooms — has a veranda overlooking the leafy backyard. There’s also a powder room.

The house has changed hands a few times since the Spears-Federline wedding, including in 2006 for $2.087 million and, in 2008, for $1.925 million. More recently, it sold four years ago for $1.812 million, records show.

Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property: Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Frank Grillo and Wendy Moniz snag an ocean-view spot in Pacific Palisades

What $900,000 buys in Anaheim Hills, Cypress and Dana Point

Former Angel Brad Fullmer lists two-floor condo in Brentwood for $1.6 million

Estate makes the most of its spectacular Carpinteria setting