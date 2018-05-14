Advertisement

Hairdressing titan Bruno Mascolo is ready to cut a deal in WeHo

Lauren Beale
By
May 14, 2018 | 8:30 AM
Hairdressing titan Bruno Mascolo is ready to cut a deal in WeHo
The corner windows take in panoramic views of the cityscape. (Redfin.com)

Hairdressing magnate Bruno Mascolo has listed a high-rise condominium in West Hollywood for sale at $4.195 million.

The one-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is in Sierra Towers, a popular spot for celebrities and jet-setters seeking a home base in the Los Angeles area. Floor-to-ceiling windows wrap the entire condo.

Advertisement

The 1,672 square feet of ultra-chic interior space includes open-plan living areas and private terraces that overlook the Hollywood Hills.

Building services include valet parking, a saltwater swimming pool and a fitness center. But such perks and the life they provide don't come cheap. Monthly homeowner's dues are $2,400.

Advertisement

Mascolo is chief executive officer of the Toni&Guy hair salon chain.

Branden Williams and Rayni Williams, both with Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, are the listing agents.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement