'DWTS' judge Bruno Tonioli gives high marks to West Hollywood contemporary

Dancer-choreographer-television personality Bruno Tonioli of “Dancing With the Stars” has bought a home in West Hollywood for $2.825 million.

Tucked behind fences and privacy hedges, the two-story contemporary boasts an open-area floor plan and sliding glass doors that open to the backyard. Street-facing terraces and balconies provide outdoor living space on the second level.

The contemporary-style home in West Hollywood has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. (Wayne Ford) (Wayne Ford)

A living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen and a family room are within 2,600 square feet of white-walled living space. All three of the bedrooms have balconies and en-suite bathrooms. There’s also a powder room.

Outdoors, a patch of lawn sits between a deck/patio and a swimming pool and spa. Built-in seating accompanies a rectangular fire pit.

The property had been listed for about $2.9 million prior to the sale.

Alejandro Lombardo of Keller Williams Realty was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Connie Blankenship of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

The 61-year-old Tonioli has been a judge on the competition series “Dancing With the Stars” since 2005. He also appears as a judge on the British dance show “Strictly Come Dancing.”

