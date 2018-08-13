Film composer Buck Sanders scores a classic Craftsman in Monte Nido

Buck Sanders has found a quiet place of his own in Monte Nido, an unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains community north of Malibu. The film composer, whose credits include “Logan” and “A Quiet Place,” recently bought a Craftsman-style home in the area for $2.35 million, records show.
A wood-trimmed foyer kicks off the 4,500-square-foot interior. Wood accents are plentiful throughout the floor plan, lining the floors, cabinets and trim for the windows and doors.
On the main level, a bright living room with a fireplace sits across from a kitchen with marble countertops. Eating options include a formal dining room and a breakfast nook.
Marble coats the bathroom in the master suite, which opens to a private balcony with mountain views. In total, there are four bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms across two stories.
A stone entertainer’s patio is found out back. It features a small garden next to a pool and spa. The garage parks five.
Patricia Cali and Tracy Bunetta of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Chris Cortazzo, also with Coldwell Banker, represented Sanders.
A longtime collaborator of Marco Beltrami — who recently sold his place in the Palisades — Sanders holds many genre-spanning credits. He worked on the scores for “Resident Evil,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “I, Robot,” and “The Hurt Locker,” for which he and Beltrami were nominated for an Oscar.