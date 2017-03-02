Spanish house in Burbank has a touch of castle magic

This vintage Spanish-style retreat in Burbank sits amid mature trees on 1.5 acres with such magical features as a lily pond and a tidy vineyard. The turret creates a living room sitting area on one level. It is also part of the master suite on the upper floor.

Jane Wiedlin of the all-female new wave band the Go-Go's is among the home’s past owners.

Address: 751 Country Club Drive, Burbank 91501

Price: $1.799 million

The 1928 Spanish-style house sits on 1.5 acres with gardens, a lily pond and a vineyard. (Kevin Edge) (Kevin Edge)

Built: 1928

Lot size: 69,743 square feet

House size: 2,634 square feet, four bedrooms, two bathrooms

Features: Living room and master fireplaces, dining room, breakfast bar, den, office, study, wine cellar, original built-ins, patios, built-in barbecue, outdoor pizza oven, swimming pool, drip irrigation

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91501 ZIP Code in January was $1.14 million based on six sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 35% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Gretchen Palmer, Podley Properties, (310) 874-6087

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Lauren Beale is the author of “Newcomer” (Outskirts Press: 2017). Follow her on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

$100-million spec home ups the ante in Beverly Hills

1920s reverberate through renovated Echo Park house

Beach retreat at Malibu Bay Club includes breaker views