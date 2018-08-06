Singer Burl Ives' onetime aerie above Puget Sound changes hands

A property on Puget Sound that was once the home of folk and ballad singer Burl Ives has sold in Anacortes, Wash., for $1.4 million.
The two-story residence of more than 7,900 square feet sits off a gated circular driveway and has a walk-out basement at the back. The living space includes living and dining rooms, a loft library, a wet bar, skylights, a sauna, seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. Built in 1964, the house was renovated in 1990.
The 1.7 acres of grounds have 200 feet of water frontage, water views, a gazebo, a greenhouse and a spa.
Ives, who died in 1995 at 85, got his start as a traveling singer. He went on to appear in film and television, winning an Oscar for his supporting role in “The Big Country” (1958). Among his hit recordings were “Blue Tail Fly,” “On Top of Old Smoky” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”
The house had come on the market in February at $1.75 million.
Albert Clay of John L. Scott Anacortes was the listing agent. Michael Darden of American Dream R.E. Services represented the buyer.