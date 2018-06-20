Buster Keaton’s former Italian Revival estate seeks a fresh face in Hancock Park

Following a face-lift, a Hancock Park home once owned by silent film stars Buster Keaton and Natalie Talmadge is on the market for $7.399 million.
The two-story estate, built in 1923, opens through an arched doorway to a grand foyer. A period chandelier hangs above, and the staircase is sheathed in wrought iron.
Elsewhere in the 6,500-square-foot floor plan, there are a formal dining room, center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Fireplaces anchor the living room and master suite, as well as an office wrapped in built-ins.
A pergola, pool and spa round out the nearly half-acre grounds. In both the front and the back, there’s a verdant mix of hedges and mature landscaping.
Vanessa Sandin of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
According to public records, the home last changed hands in 2005 for $3.615 million.
Keaton, who died in 1966 at the age of 70, was a silent film era icon, starring in “Sherlock Jr.” (1924), “The General” (1926) and “Spite Marriage” (1929). In a 2002 essay, film critic Roger Ebert referred to him as arguably “the greatest actor-director in the history of movies.”
He married Talmadge in 1921. That same year, she starred in the films “The Haunted House” and “The Passion Flower.”