Character-filled Buster Keaton haunt sells in Hancock Park

A Hancock Park home once owned by film stars Buster Keaton and Natalie Talmadge has sold for its asking price of $7.399 million.
The two-story Italian Revival estate was built in 1923, the same year the couple made the movie “Our Hospitality.” An arched doorway opens to a grand foyer with a period chandelier and a wrought-iron staircase.
The 6,502 square feet of living space includes a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen, a wine room and a guest house for a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Fireplaces anchor the living room, master suite and office.
The nearly half an acre of grounds contain a pergola, a swimming pool and a spa.
Keaton, who died in 1966 at the age of 70, was a silent film-era icon who made the transition to sound and television. He starred in “Sherlock Jr.” (1924), “The General” (1926) and “Spite Marriage” (1929).
Keaton and Talmadge married in 1921. That same year, she starred in the films “The Haunted House” and “The Passion Flower.” She died in 1969 at 73.
Vanessa Sandin of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent, and Lisa Hutchins of Coldwell Banker the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.