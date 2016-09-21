Home of the Day: On an isle in Newport Beach

This shingled estate on Lido Isle in Newport Beach centers on a Cape Cod-style house reached by a gated and tree-lined drive.

White-painted molding and molding, brass fixtures and double-hung windows lend a nautical look to the home’s interior. Outside, 200 feet of bay frontage forms the backdrop for a swimming pool and spa, a patio and a lighthouse-inspired trellis.

Address: 928 Via Lido Nord, Newport Beach, 92663

Price: $24 million

Built: 1942

Lot size: 12,495 square feet

House size: 4,388 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Private driveway with motor court; 200 feet of bay frontage; gourmet kitchen with whitewashed custom cabinetry and built-in desk; formal living room with fireplace; grand foyer with brass chandelier; double-hung windows; wood flooring; molding and wainscoting; master suite with twin walk-in closets; family room with patio access; pool and spa; multiple docks.

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 92663 ZIP Code in July was $1.7 million based on 19 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 5.8% increase in median price compared to the same period last year.

Agents: Alison McCormick, Teles Properties, (949) 355-4104

