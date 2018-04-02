U.S. ambassador to Denmark lists her Bel-Air home for sale at $37 million

U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands has listed her villa in Bel-Air for sale at $37 million.
The classic Italian-style home sits behind gates on four acres in the Moraga Estates community.
The 14,700 square feet of living space features soaring ceilings and curved archways and windows. There are formal living and dining rooms and an office/library with a fireplace and a bar. Combined with those in the guest house, the number of bedrooms totals six and the number of bathrooms, 11.
The manicured gardens and sprawling grounds contain a swimming pool, outdoor lounging spaces and a loggia for al fresco dining. The motor court can accommodate 10 cars.
The site was once the estate of oil tycoon and philanthropist Howard B. Keck. Sands built the residence in 2002 with her husband, real estate mogul Fred Sands.
She replaced her husband after his death in 2015 as CEO of Vintage Capital, which has over $150 million in assets. She joined Trump's economic advisory council in 2016.
Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and Jeff Hyland of Hilton & Hyland, an affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, are the listing agents.
Twitter: @laurenebeale