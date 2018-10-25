U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands pulls up anchor in Malibu

Carla Sands, the U.S. ambassador to Denmark and former advisor to President Trump, has sold her oceanfront home in Malibu for $13.656 million.
The Mediterranean-vibe residence in the Broad Beach area had been listed since last year for as much as $17.995 million. Sands bought the home with her late husband, Los Angeles real estate mogul Fred Sands, in 2013 for $12.25 million, property records show.
The two-story home, built in 2010, features such details as teak pocketing doors, imported limestone and a floating staircase made of Caesarstone and steel. The approximately 7,500 square feet of interior space includes a formal dining room, a vaulted-ceiling living room, a center-island kitchen and a gym.
There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms plus an office. In the master suite, which has a sitting room and a Picasso-inspired bathtub, glass doors open to a balcony.
Outside, lawn and stepping stones lead up to a small ridge that overlooks the sand and ocean. A lounge with a fire pit completes the setting.
Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Linda May of Hilton & Hyland were the listing agents. Cortazzo also represented the buyer.
After his death in 2015, Sands replaced her husband as CEO of Vintage Capital, which has over $150 million in assets. The businesswoman and diplomat joined Trump's economic advisory council in 2016.
She is currently seeking $33.75 million for her main residence in Bel-Air.