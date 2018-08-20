Actors Carlos Bernard and Tessia Santiago are sitting pretty in Glendale

Actors Carlos Bernard and Tessia Santiago have bought a property in Glendale, landing a hillside perch for $1.3 million.
Situated above the street to take in canyon and hillside views, the updated 1960s ranch-style residence features an open floor plan, a front deck and lots of outdoor entertaining space. Some 900 square feet of outdoor space centered around an old oak tree includes a kitchen, a living room and a dining room.
The 1,818 square feet of interiors contain three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
A koi pond and a waterfall complete the yard.
Bernard, 55, is known for his roles in “24” (2001-09), “The Inspectors” (2015-17) and “24: Legacy” (2017). Santiago, 43, has appeared on such series as “Queen of Swords” (2000-01), “Twentysixmiles” (2010) and “Scandal” (2017).
Leticia Gonzalez of Dilbeck Real Estate was the listing agent. Jeffrey Knudsen of Rodeo Realty represented the couple.