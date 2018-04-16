Former NBA star Carlos Boozer finds a taker for Miami mansion

Two-time NBA all-star Carlos Boozer has sold his Mediterranean mansion in Pinecrest, a suburb of Miami, for $2.375 million, records show.
The one-story spread spent nearly a year on the market before finding a match, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Boozer first listed the home last June for $3.2 million before trimming the price to $2.75 million in February.
Set on an acre of grounds, the estate is approached by a palm-tree-dotted driveway. Bright rooms with modern flourishes fill the approximately 6,800 square feet of living spaces.
Stylish chandeliers hang over the living room, dining room and master suite. In the kitchen, white countertops offset dark cabinetry. A breakfast nook sits adjacent. Seven bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a family room and media room complete the floor plan.
Outside, a spacious entertainment area includes a swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor kitchen, a cabana and a fire pit.
Fittingly, there's also a full-sized basketball court.
Katrina Campins of Trump International Realty was the listing agent. Sandra Fernandez of Lifestyle International Realty represented the buyer.
Boozer bought the spot in 2012 for $1.8 million, and according to Campins, spent about $1 million on renovations.
In addition to his two All-Star Game appearances, Boozer, 36, won a 2008 Olympic gold medal with Team USA in Beijing. The power forward played for the Cavaliers, Jazz, Bulls and Lakers before officially retiring last year.
