Icona Pop's Caroline Hjelt buys a party pad in the Hollywood Hills

Caroline Hjelt of the Swedish electropop duo Icona Pop is a homeowner in the Hollywood Hills, having bought a Midcentury Modern house there through a trust for $1.485 million.
Vaulted ceilings add a sense of spaciousness to the 2,500 square feet of party-ready interiors. A metal-clad fireplace in the living room adds a techno vibe.
The upper level features floor-to-ceiling windows with canyon and city views. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The two-story residence is set on close to a quarter-acre with a swimming pool. A deck, a hot tub, a lounge area and a barbecue center complete the backyard.
Hjelt and Aino Jawo formed the band in 2009. Their singles include “Girlfriend,” “All Night” and “Get Lost.” They are working on a third studio album to be released next year.
Eliza Kerndian and Kevin Hatanaka of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Josh Flagg and Alexander Howe of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.