Broad Beach home once owned by Carroll O’Connor seeks $29.5 million

An oceanfront home once owned by Carroll O’Connor, the late actor known for his role as Archie Bunker on the sitcom “All in the Family,” and his wife, Nancy Fields O’Connor, is for sale in Malibu at $29.5 million.

Owned by documentary filmmaker Mark Magidson, the Broad Beach residence sits adjacent to another of O’Connor’s former homes that sold last year for $9.3 million.

Sitting on more than an acre of grounds, the property has a timber-sided midcentury home built in 1953. The two-story, boasting original details and a slightly pitched roofline, includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms in more than 4,250 square feet of living space.

The Broad Beach estate sits on more than an acre with 126 feet of beachfront. (William MacCollum) (William MacCollum)

A large ocean-facing deck extends the living space outdoors, and gardens filled with drought-tolerant plantings fill the area between the main house and a separate guest house.

Also included in the sale are permitted plans for a 10,000-square-foot compound that would replace the midcentury home. Renderings for the proposed development show a monolithic-inspired contemporary with open-space common areas, two offices and a gym with a sauna.

A master suite with a fireplace and a private balcony would be among the five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

The property last changed hands in 2007 for slightly more than $13.325 million, property records show.

Elisabeth Halsted of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.

Carroll O’Connor, who died in 2001 at 76, won multiple Emmys for his role as Bunker on the on “All in the Family.” He also starred in the spinoff series, “Archie Bunker’s Place,” and, starting in the late ’80s, the crime drama “In the Heat of the Night.”

Nancy Fields O’Connor, who died in 2004 at 84, was a documentary filmmaker and author. She is credited with encouraging her husband to take the “All in the Family” role.

