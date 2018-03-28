Archie Bunker’s place in Malibu quietly comes up for sale post-makeover

The former Malibu home of the late actor Carroll O'Connor and documentary producer Nancy Fields O'Connor is back up for sale with a fresh new look. Offered as a pocket listing, the asking price is in the $20-million range.
The beachfront house, which sits on a deep lot on Broad Beach, was owned by the O'Connors for more than 30 years until it sold two years ago for $9.3 million. Following the sale, the Moorish-vibe house underwent a down-to-the-studs renovation by noted architect-designer Michael Lee that was completed earlier this year.
Among new details are black-paneled doors and windows, wide-plank wood floors and reimagined kitchen. Each of the four bedrooms now have en-suite bathrooms, including two "cabana rooms" that open to a brightly-tiled courtyard and swimming pool.
The detached garage has been modernized with storefront glass, Tesla charging stations and a battery backup system. Smart home and solar energy systems are installed throughout the house.
Outdoors, a Saltillo-tiled loggia opens to a large patio space. A large swath of sandy and palm-topped beach leads directly to the shoreline.
DeeDee Cortese of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the exclusive listing.
Carroll O'Connor, who died in 2001 at 76, won multiple Emmys for his role as Archie Bunker on "All in the Family." He also starred in the spinoff series, "Archie Bunker's Place," and, starting in the late '80s, the crime drama "In the Heat of the Night."
Nancy Fields O'Connor, who died in 2014 at 84, was a documentary filmmaker and author. She is credited with encouraging her husband to take the "All in the Family" role.
