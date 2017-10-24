Palm Springs playground of actor Cary Grant lists at $13 million

Villa Paradiso, named by Cary Grant, is for sale in the Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs at $13 million.

Steeped in Hollywood history, the Moorish-style estate was a regular vacation spot for the actor. Early owner Charlie “Kewpie” Rich, a Las Vegas hotel owner, built the pool guesthouse for the screen giant and added the swimming pool.

Villa Paradiso was the Palm Springs playgrounds of such Hollywood stars as actor Cary Grant. (HOM Sotheby's) (HOM Sotheby's)

Encompassing nearly four acres, the walled and gated compound was built in 1928 for a Chicago heiress. Wall murals and a dramatic checkerboard floor entry retain the compound’s grandiose Old World meets Hollywood vibe.

The four separate residences contain some 15,000 square feet of living space, eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. There’s also a four-car climate-controlled garage.

Hundreds of palms and cypress trees dot the manicured grounds, which have panoramic views of the nearby mountains.

Grant’s daughter, Jennifer, writes about her remembrances of the estate in the memoir “Good Stuff.” Growing up, she spent many weekends visiting the resort-like Coachella Valley compound.

Cary Grant, who died in 1986 at 82, starred in such films as “Notorious” (1946), “North by Northwest” (1959) and “Father Goose” (1964).

The property last changed hands in 1995 for $1.3 million.

Marc Lange and Carl Blea of HOM Sotheby’s International Real Estate are the listing agents.

