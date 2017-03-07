'Dog Whisperer' Cesar Millan sells Studio City home for over the asking price

Dog activist, behaviorist and TV personality Cesar Millan has sold his home in Studio City for $2.06 million. That’s about $206,000 over the asking price and $435,000 more than what the “Cesar 911” star paid for the property five years ago — $1.625 million.

The powder-blue-hued two-story, built in 2012, has a traditional vibe and features coffered ceilings, distressed wood floors and wainscoting throughout the 3,800 square feet of living space.

The traditional-style home in Studio City features a chef's kitchen, five bedrooms and a swimming pool with spa. (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography) (Shawn Cordon Real Estate Photography)

A formal dining room, a loft, five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms are among the living spaces. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, and the chef’s kitchen is equipped with an oversized island/bar. The second-floor master suite opens to a private balcony overlooking the grounds.

Bi-folding doors open to a covered patio for indoor-outdoor living. A swimming pool, lawns, citrus trees and hedges fill the grounds.

Lisa Gaber of L.A. Property Investment was the listing agent. Dennis Chernov of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

The 47-year-old Millan gained fame as the self-taught dog-training star of the show “Dog Whisperer With Cesar Millan,” which aired from 2004 to 2012. He currently hosts and produces the series “Cesar 911” on Nat Geo Wild.

