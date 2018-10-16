Actor Charlie Sheen chops an additional $500,000 off price of L.A.-area home

Charlie Sheen of “Two and a Half Men” fame is playing the part of a motivated seller in Sherman Oaks.
The actor has lowered the price on his home in guard-gated Mulholland Estates to $8,499,999, down from $8,999,999. That’s the third price chop the Mediterranean-style house has seen since listing for sale in February for about $10 million. The home has also been offered for lease at around $43,000 a month, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Set on nearly half an acre of grounds, the 1992-built house is set up for bachelor living with a basketball hoop, a pitcher’s mound and two swimming pools. A covered pavilion is outfitted with an outdoor kitchen and a flat-screen television.
Inside, the nearly 9,000-square-foot floor plan opens to a two-story foyer with a winding staircase. Common areas include a living room with a fireplace and a billiards room with an aquarium.
There are seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a master suite with a separate living room, screening room and wet bar. A dumbwaiter runs between the kitchen and theater.
Although the Multiple Listing Service considers the community in the 90210 ZIP Code to be the Beverly Hills Post Office area, The Times' Mapping L.A. database shows the home lies within Sherman Oaks.
Sheen, 53, has a long list of film credits that include “Red Dawn,” “Wall Street,” “Major League” and "The Three Musketeers.” His sitcom work includes “Anger Management” and “Two and a Half Men,” and he won a Golden Globe for his role in “Spin City.”
He bought the property in 2006 by $7.2 million, real estate records show.
Ben Salem of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.