Charlie Sheen pares down the asking price for Mediterranean mansion

If at first you don’t succeed, cut $800,000 off the asking price. That’s Charlie Sheen’s strategy in Sherman Oaks, where his Mediterranean-style mansion has been marked down to $9.2 million.
Found in guard-gated Mulholland Estates, the 1990s-built home sits on nearly nearly half an acre. The front wears a formal façade of symmetrical, hedge-lined landscaping, but the real party happens out back.
The sports-heavy space holds a basketball hoop, pitcher’s mound and two pools — one for swimming, one for laps. A small lawn and a gazebo with a TV and kitchen round out the grounds.
A two-story foyer with a winding staircase kicks off the 8,932-square-foot interior. On the main level, there’s a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and a billiards room with an aquarium.
The master suite, one of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, has its own living room and screening room with a wet bar. A mini elevator lifts food straight there from the kitchen.
Elsewhere in the home, which was built in 1992, there’s a larger theater room and a bonus room set up as a gym.
Ben Salem of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.
This isn’t the first Mediterranean spot the “Platoon” actor has owned in Mulholland Estates. Three years ago, he sold a six-bedroom abode for $6.6 million, which was $400,000 less than what he bought it for, records show.
Sheen, 52, has a long list of film credits that include “Red Dawn,” “Wall Street,” “Major League” and "The Three Musketeers.” His sitcom work includes “Anger Management” and “Two and a Half Men,” and he won a Golden Globe for his role in “Spin City.”