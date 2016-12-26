Actress Chloe Sevigny makes quick work of selling Brooklyn co-op

Chloe Sevigny of “Big Love” fame has listed her co-op in Brooklyn, N.Y., and already has an offer in hand.

The 42-year-old actress bought the pre-war apartment three years ago, reports Brownstoner. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence was recently updated and has beamed ceilings, polished concrete floors and an updated eat-in kitchen. Black-and-white tile floors create visual interest in the foyer.

The three-bedroom co-op in Brooklyn has a view of Prospect Park. (Corcoran Group via Realtor.com) (Corcoran Group via Realtor.com)

A formal living room features a fireplace and an adjoining dining room, and an office has built-in bookshelves and a desk.

Large double-hung windows bring in views of Prospect Park. There’s also a full-time doorman and additional storage for the building.

J. Eric Becker and Quinn Hagstrand of Corcoran Group hold the listing.

Sevigny, an actress, model and fashion designer, won a Golden Globe for the HBO series “Big Love. Her other television credits include “American Horror Story” and “Bloodline.”

She received an Oscar nomination for her role in the 1999 film “Boys Don’t Cry.”

