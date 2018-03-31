Starz Chief Executive Chris Albrecht is ready to cut loose his Santa Monica home

Media mogul Chris Albrecht, who currently helms Starz after serving as the longtime chief executive of HBO, and his wife, Tina Trahan, have listed a home in Santa Monica for $7.995 million.
The Traditional-style home, built in 2014, opens through a covered landing to a foyer with a winding staircase.
Within 7,756 square feet of interiors are a living room with a fireplace and a formal dining room. In the chef's kitchen, there's a large center island and a breakfast nook.
The top floor holds a majority of the home's five bedrooms. The master suite opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard, where a swimming pool and spa are surrounded by privacy hedges.
In the lower entertainment level, there's a theater room, a sauna, a wine cellar and a gym.
Albrecht, 65, became the president and chief executive of Starz in 2010. Before that, he spent 22 years at HBO during a stretch when the network released hit shows such as "The Sopranos" and "The Wire."
Last year, Albrecht made headlines when he hired hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg to do a Halloween show at the three-story home for 75 children. DJ Khaled also performed at the private show, according to Page Six.
Records show the property, which is currently held in a trust, last sold in 2016 for $7.15 million.
Santiago Arana of the Agency holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
