‘Captain America’ screenwriter Christopher Markus swoops into Hancock Park manor

Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Christopher Markus co-wrote three “Captain America” films, but his new home in Hancock Park embraces a style from across the pond.
Markus recently paid $6.01 million for a stately English manor-style house, records show. It had been listed for $6.5 million.
On half an acre of park-like grounds, the brick house pairs an elegant, ivy-draped facade with a front-facing lattice window. Within the home’s 5,600 square feet, there’s a bright living room, an eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, an office, and an art studio with paint-laden walls that bring to mind a Jackson Pollock piece.
The upstairs master suite includes a fireplace and a reading nook. In all, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
A terrace extends off the second story, overlooking the private, tree-lined backyard. Within the space, a grassy yard separates a spacious patio from a pool and spa. A brick guest house completes the grounds.
Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Denise Snanoudj of the Agency represented Markus.
Markus, 45, is writing partners with Stephen McFeely. Together, they have written 11 scripts, five of them within the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Thor: The Dark World,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”