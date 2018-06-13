Cindy Crawford comes up short in $45-million sale of Malibu compound

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber, have sold their renovated compound in Malibu’s Encinal Bluffs area for $45 million, records show. That’s a few hairs shy of the $50.5 million the couple paid for the property three years ago.
Set behind walls and gates, the blufftop residence features 5,300 square feet of living space, four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Interior details include custom built-ins, natural materials and white walls that make for a casual beach aesthetic. Walls of windows and pocketing doors are centered toward the ocean.
Wrap-around decking and terraces create additional living space outdoors. The three-plus-acre property also includes a tennis court and a swimming pool. At the edge of the property is a pathway that leads to the beach below.
Crawford, 52, took to modeling in her teenage years and has appeared on hundreds of magazine covers.
Gerber, 56, is a former model and a nightlife industry businessman. He co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos with actor George Clooney.
The couple originally put the compound up for sale in 2016 for $60 million before dropping the price last year by $10 million. They own other property in Los Angeles, including a Beverly Hills home they bought last year from OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder.
Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency were the listing agents. Jade Mills, also of Coldwell Banker, represented the buyer.