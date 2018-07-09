Soap star Clive Robertson’s fairy tale-like estate is for sale in the Hollywood Hills

A Hollywood Hills home owned by British soap star and actor Clive Robertson is for sale in the Hollywood Hills at $4.995 million.
The French country estate, built in 1950 but reflecting a 1920s style, oozes charm. In the main house, the entry features a brick fireplace and a split staircase leading to the second level. Other fireplaces can be found in the master suite and den.
Renovations have retained the home’s original character, such as the Juliet balcony, while updating the interiors. The 4,008 square feet of living space includes an office, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
The close to half-acre grounds include an outdoor dining area, a deck for entertaining and a rock-surrounded swimming pool with a spa. Stone steps lead to the one-bedroom guesthouse, which contains a living room, a kitchen and two bathrooms. Views take in the cityscape.
Robertson, 52, has appeared on the American soap opera “Sunset Beach,” the drama “Wicked Wicked Games” and the Canadian series “Starhunter.”
Joshua Myler and Jeff Kohl of the Agency are the listing agents.