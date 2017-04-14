BUSINESS REAL ESTATE Hot Property

Coachella in style: Realtor.com's hottest rental homes near the festivities

Neal J. Leitereg
Thousands of music fans will flock to the Coachella Valley this weekend and next for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, providing a boost to the local economy and, for those not willing to camp out at the Empire Polo Club, the rental market. In a salute to the annual spring tradition, Realtor.com has rounded up a list of this year’s hottest Coachella party pads available for lease.

Here’s a closer look:

