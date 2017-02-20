Double play: Baseball player Coco Crisp lists another home in Rancho Mirage

Professional baseball player Coco Crisp is ready to make another move to his home roster. He’s put a home in the Rancho Mirage area back on the market for $1.9 million.

Not to be confused with Crisp’s other Rancho Mirage estate, which currently lists for $9.995 million, the single-story house sits on more than half an acre in the guard-gated Thunderbird Cove community.

The multilevel house, built in 1985 and since updated, has an exotic yet contemporary feel. Beyond the stacked-stone entry, the 8,520 square feet of open-plan space centers on a step-down living room with two-sided fireplace. Ribboned stone floors, wood-paneled ceilings and expanses of glass are among the details.

The multilevel estate in Rancho Mirage has 8,520 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Other features include a wraparound wet bar, a center-island kitchen and a wine cellar. The master suite has two walk-in closets and a fireplace for a total of four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

Outside, a covered patio opens to a resort-style swimming pool with swim-up seating and a spa. Native plantings, tall palms and a cascading waterfall complete the setting.

Patricia Eppelheimer of Regency Residential holds the listing.

Crisp, 37, finished last season with the American League champion Cleveland Indians after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Oakland A’s. The quick-footed outfielder won a championship with the Red Sox in 2007.

He is currently a free agent.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

French government lists property in Ivanka Trump's D.C. neighborhood for $5.6 million

Veteran actor John Larroquette lists Venice home with recording studio for sale

Midcentury Modern stands tall among Pasadena's architectural homes

Neighborhood Spotlight: Palm Springs keeps its cool with some help from iconic architects