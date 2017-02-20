Double play: Baseball player Coco Crisp lists another home in Rancho Mirage

Professional baseball player Coco Crisp is ready to make another move to his home roster. He’s put a home in the Rancho Mirage area back on the market for $1.9 million.
Not to be confused with Crisp’s other Rancho Mirage estate, which currently lists for $9.995 million, the single-story house sits on more than half an acre in the guard-gated Thunderbird Cove community.
The multilevel house, built in 1985 and since updated, has an exotic yet contemporary feel. Beyond the stacked-stone entry, the 8,520 square feet of open-plan space centers on a step-down living room with two-sided fireplace. Ribboned stone floors, wood-paneled ceilings and expanses of glass are among the details.
Other features include a wraparound wet bar, a center-island kitchen and a wine cellar. The master suite has two walk-in closets and a fireplace for a total of four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
Outside, a covered patio opens to a resort-style swimming pool with swim-up seating and a spa. Native plantings, tall palms and a cascading waterfall complete the setting.
Patricia Eppelheimer of Regency Residential holds the listing.
Crisp, 37, finished last season with the American League champion Cleveland Indians after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Oakland A’s. The quick-footed outfielder won a championship with the Red Sox in 2007.
He is currently a free agent.
