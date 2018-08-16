Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd looks to part with two homes in Manhattan Beach

The herd is on the move. Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd has listed two homes in Manhattan Beach for sale at $4.25 million and $3.5 million.
The more expensive of the two homes in city’s Tree Section has a Traditional-inspired and shake-sided facade and sits on a lot of nearly 5,000 square feet.
Designed by Doug Leach and built by Matt Morris Development, the 2009-built house has about 3,800 square feet of living space that includes dining, family and living rooms, a center-island kitchen, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. An office/den sits beneath beamed ceilings and has a wall of flat-screen TVs.
French doors open to a flagstone patio, a built-in barbecue and an outdoor fireplace.
The other house, a Cape Cod-vibe spread built in 2014, was previously up for lease two years ago at $15,000 a month. It features a fenced front patio, wide-plank hardwood floors and a wine cellar that sits off the dining room.
A center-island kitchen sits adjacent to the family room, which opens through pocketing doors to a patio and fire pit. A total of five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms lie within just over 3,700 square feet of interior.
Lauren Forbes and John Corrales of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing for both properties, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Cowherd, 54, joined the Fox Sports family three years ago after more than a decade with ESPN.
He is the host “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Fox Sports Radio and Fox Sports 1 and co-hosts the FS1 sports-talk show “Speak for Yourself” with sports journalist-personality Jason Whitlock.