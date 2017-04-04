Beverly Hills estate once home to silent film star Corinne Griffith fetches $10.35 million

A Beverly Hills estate once owned by silent screen star Corinne Griffith and, later, by English actor Ronald Colman has sold for $10.35 million, public records show.

The Tudor Revival-style home, constructed in 1924 and designed by Lee Fuller, is set on more than an acre and is reached by a private drive. The grounds include a guest house, a tennis court and a small citrus grove.

The wood-paneled den features its original fireplace with an ornate surround. Formal living and dining rooms, a sun room with a wet bar, a breakfast room, an updated kitchen, eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms are also within more than 7,500 square feet of living space.

The Tudor Revival-style home in Beverly Hills was designed by architect Lee Fuller and built in 1924. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN) (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)

Griffith, who died in 1979 at 84, gained fame appearing in such films as “Black Oxen” (1923) and “The Garden of Eden” (1928). Known as the “Orchid Lady of the Screen,” she earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in the 1929 film “The Divine Lady.”

Colman, who died in 1958 at 67, won an Oscar as the leading man in "A Double Life" (1947). His other films include "Random Harvest" (1942), "The Prisoner of Zenda" (1937) and "Lost Horizon" (1937).

The house came up for sale in November for $10.9 million and had an offer in hand in about a month, records show.

Steve Frankel of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent. Aitan Segal of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.

Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property: Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property: Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property: $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property: Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

'Devious Maids' star Dania Ramirez seeks $1.8 million for West Hollywood home

Woodland Hills cottage blends modern and rustic

NBA veteran Paul Pierce lists Cheviot Hills home he bought for his mom

'Star Trek: Voyager' star Jeri Ryan beams out of Encino with a home sale