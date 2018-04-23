Writer Craig Thomas parts with his creative space in Culver City

"How I Met Your Mother" co-creator and producer Craig Thomas has sold his Culver City home for $1.665 million.
Built in 1938, the Traditional home looks deceivingly small from the front. Beyond the entry lie 2,078 square feet of beach chic interiors and a dance studio.
The galley kitchen features handmade tile counters, a pantry and updated appliances. Other living spaces include living, dining and family rooms, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Hardwood and tile floors run throughout the house. There's a fireplace in the family room.
The dance/yoga studio was converted from a garage. It features a sprung floor, custom barn doors and an artist's loft with sound-deadening walls.
A hot tub, trellised lounge and a barbecue patio are in the backyard.
Thomas, 46, is also known for his work on "The Goodwin Games" (2013), "Oliver Beene" (2003-04) and "Late Show With David Letterman" (1997-2002).
Jason Reitz of Rock Realty Group was the listing agent. Lisa Pound of Pacific Union International represented the buyer.
