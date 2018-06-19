Live and cook like celebrity chef Curtis Stone for $16,500 a month

Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is looking to spice things up in the Hollywood Hills after opening his home up for rent at $16,500 per month.
Built in the ’60s, the modernized estate sits behind gates on a knoll overlooking Lake Hollywood Reservoir. The two-story floor plan is a confluence of wood, glass and concrete.
Unsurprisingly, the kitchen is a highlight, boasting a massive center island and stainless steel appliances. Elsewhere in the 4,257-square-foot interior, there’s a dual-sided fireplace connecting a living and dining room, six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.
The master suite, set under vaulted ceilings, opens up to one of two balconies.
Down below, an infinity pool and spa stretch across nearly the length of the home. Past that are a grassy yard, dining area, grill and fire pit.
Stone bought the home eight years ago for $3.1 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Simon Beardmore of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Stone, 42, is a native of Australia. He’s hosted and appeared in a variety of cooking shows, including “Top Chef Masters,” “Iron Chef America” and “Around the World in 80 Plates.”