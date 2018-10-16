Reality TV veteran Dan Cutforth cuts a deal for Cape Cod-style home in Toluca Lake

Dan Cutforth, the producer behind “Top Chef” and “Project Runway,” has dropped $4.6 million on a brand new estate in Toluca Lake, real estate records show.
That’s a touch under the $4.795 million price that it listed for in July, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
An infinity-edge pool and pool house back the Cape Cod-style spot, which takes in fairway views of the Lakeside Golf Club. In more than 6,800 square feet of interior, there are six bedrooms, 6.25 bathrooms and a batch of stylish living spaces.
Coffered ceilings and a chandelier top the formal dining room, and further in, a double-island kitchen connects to an indoor-outdoor living room. The open-concept space also holds a sunny breakfast nook, a tile-splashed wet bar and a wine closet.
Other highlights include a sky-lit loft and a movie theater.
In the master suite bathroom, a fireplace sits between a freestanding tub and a dual-head steam shower. A balcony pulls in views of the grassy backyard, which boasts a turf lawn, fire pit, grill and covered patio.
Dianne Merryl of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was the listing agent. Nick Tatone of Dilbeck Real Estate represented the buyer.
Cutforth, 51, is a native of Britain. He’s been busy as a producer since the turn of the century, and his more recent credits include “Top Chef Junior,” “Cold Justice” and “Shine On with Reese.”
As a director, he primarily helms music documentaries, such as “Katy Perry: Part of Me” and “Under the Electric Sky.”