Staples Center architect sells his stylish digs in Calabasas

You may not recognize his name, but you’ve seen his work. Architect Dan Meis, known for designing modern stadiums and sports arenas including Staples Center, has sold his home in Calabasas for $2.05 million.

Opening to oaks and mature trees, the glass-walled house was renovated by Meis during his ownership. He incorporated new materials while maintaining the 1970s Midcentury Modern vibe of the post-and-beam house, which was designed by Malibu-based architect Douglas Rucker.

The 1970s post-and-beam, designed by Donald Rucker and recently renovated by Dan Meis, sits on more than an acre in Calabasas. (Jonathan Bishop / Shawn Bishop Photography) (Jonathan Bishop / Shawn Bishop Photography)

A step-down living room, an eat-in kitchen, a library/den, four bedrooms and three bathrooms are within the 2,986 square feet of living space. Wood paneling, beams and clerestory windows are among the details.

An art studio has a separate entrance.

Outdoors on the acre-plus site, market lights crisscross a brick patio, a built-in barbecue with bar and an outdoor fireplace.

Meis bought the property two years ago for $1.875 million, public records show.

Brian Linder and William Baker of Deasy/Penner & Partners were the listing agents. Janelle Friedman of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

