Staples Center architect seeks a buyer for leafy post-and-beam in Calabasas

Architect Dan Meis, known for designing modern stadiums and sports arenas around the world, has put his own home court in unincorporated Calabasas up for sale at $2.25 million.
Sitting among oaks and mature trees in Monte Nido, the post-and-beam was renovated by Meis, who incorporated a mix of new materials while preserving the home’s original vibe. The 1970s house was originally designed by Malibu-based architect Douglas Rucker.
Within nearly 3,000 square feet of open-plan space is a step-down living room, an eat-in kitchen, a library/den, four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Rich wood paneling and thick beams are among details of note. Walls of glass and clerestory windows bring views of the leafy outdoor setting inside.
There’s also an art studio with a separate entrance.
Market lights crisscross over a brick patio, a built-in barbecue/bar and an outdoor fireplace. Elsewhere, a bubbling rock waterfall adds another layer of ambiance to the acre-plus site.
Meis has a catalog of design work that includes the Staples Center, Safeco Field and Manchester Arena. He bought the property two years ago for $1.875 million.
Brian Linder and William Baker of Deasy/Penner & Partners hold the listing.
