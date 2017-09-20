Former 49ers all-pro Dashon Goldson puts his Encino home in play at $7 million

Dashon Goldson’s next big hit may come in the San Fernando Valley housing market.
The veteran NFL safety and Narbonne High School product has put his home in Encino on the market for $6.995 million.
Set on more than an acre of grounds, the estate was built in 1998 and has a gated motor court. The 10,656 square feet of living space includes a grand foyer with a double staircase, scaled formal rooms and a home theater with a game area and wet bar.
Two islands and commercial grade appliances highlight the chef’s kitchen, which has a large breakfast area and French doors that lead to a covered patio. Nearby is a temperature-controlled wine cellar.
Including the guest house, which sits above the detached garage, there are eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The master suite — complete with sitting room, fireplace and dry sauna — opens to a balcony overlooking the backyard.
Outdoors, a custom swimming pool is equipped with a circular spa, waterfall feature and water slide. Steps lead up to a sun deck above the pool and, farther, to a lighted and fenced tennis court.
Frank H. Chavez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing.
The 33-year-old Goldson earned two Pro Bowl berths and a first-team all-pro nod in six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. The hard-hitting defensive back appeared in four games for the Atlanta Falcons last year. He is now a free agent.
Goldson bought the house in 2014 for $4.4 million, records show.
