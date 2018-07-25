Former 49er Dashon Goldson cuts loose from party-ready Encino home

Professional football player Dashon Goldson, who has suited up for the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, among others, has sold his home in Encino for $6.585 million.
He bought the place four years ago for $4.4 million, records show.
Built in 1998, the gated estate can handle a party crowd with scaled formal rooms, a game area and a wet bar. For indoor-outdoor entertaining, French doors open to a covered patio and a custom swimming pool complete with a spa, waterfall and water slide. Also on the grounds is a lighted tennis court.
The 10,565 square feet of living space includes a guesthouse that sits above the detached garage. There are eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms between the two structures.
The property, which sits on more than an acre, came up for sale last year, records show. It was most recently listed for $6.795 million.
Goldson, 33, broke into the NFL with San Francisco and earned two Pro Bowl berths and one first-team all-pro nod in six seasons with the team. The hard-hitting safety last played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.
Scott Nell and Rick Dergan of Keller Williams Realty were the listing agents. Santiago Arana of the Agency represented the buyer.