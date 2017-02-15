Billionaire David Duffield seeks $39 million for dog-friendly estate in Alamo

The home of billionaire philanthropist and businessman David Duffield is for sale in Alamo, Calif., at $39 million.

The co-founder of PeopleSoft and Workday, with his wife, Cheryl, spent seven years crafting their English manor estate, adding features not only for man, but also man’s best friend: a dog park, a dog spa and two paw-washing stations. The Duffields, who created the no-kill pet shelter Maddie’s Fund in 1994, will donate the proceeds of the home sale to the foundation.

Beyond the arched front door, the human living areas includes grand formal spaces, a great room with a wet bar, a wine cellar, a wood-lined den and a 14-seat movie theater. Eight bedrooms are among the 32 rooms, and there are five fireplaces in 20,467 square feet of interior.

Outdoors, some 21.5 sprawling acres includes an aviary, separate swimming and plunge pools, a teen lounge and a car barn. A 75-foot suspension bridge connects the lounge and a custom tree house. There’s also a separate guest house.

The Duffields bought the property in 2005 for an undisclosed price, property records show.

Dana Green of Pacific Union International is the listing agent.

Duffield amassed his fortune as founder of enterprise software company PeopleSoft, which was acquired by Oracle in 2005 for $10.7 billion. He currently serves as the chairman of management software company Workday

Last year the Duffields sold another East Bay home for $9.2 million.

