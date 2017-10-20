NBA’s David Lee lists triple-unit spread at the Sierra Towers for $22.5 million

David Lee, a two-time all-star in the NBA, is listing a three-unit condominium at the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood for sale at $22.5 million.
Lee purchased the property in early March from real estate investor Thomas J. Swann III and has spent the last six months reworking the footprint of the home to maximize city to ocean views.
“The old owners of the unit did, in my opinion, a disservice by chopping up the floor plan and taking away its best quality, and that’s the enormous, unobstructed, panoramic views,” Lee said in an email. “By simply opening the apartment back up, it changed the space completely.”
Working with Joseph Moore of INTENSIONdesign, the basketball player has finalized plans and permits for a new open-plan layout that takes full advantage of the unit’s floor-to-ceiling windows. The project would feature three bedrooms in about 5,100 square feet of interior space.
“The next owner could execute those plans of build something different to satisfy their lifestyle immediately upon move-in,” he said.
A total of five parking spaces are included with the residence. Paul Stukin of John Aaroe Group holds the listing.
The 31-story high-rise, on the western end of the Sunset Strip, features amenities such as a concierge service, a gym and a swimming pool. It has been home to celebrities such as Cher, Matthew Perry and Lindsay Lohan. Actress and author Joan Collins sold her unit in the building in August for $4.4 million.
Lee, 34, holds career averages of 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds across a dozen seasons with the Knicks, Warriors, Celtics, Mavericks and Spurs. The forward-center appeared in 79 games last year for a San Antonio team that finished second in the Western Conference. He won an NBA title in 2015 with Golden State.
He is currently a free agent.
