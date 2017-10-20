NBA’s David Lee lists triple-unit spread at the Sierra Towers for $22.5 million

David Lee, a two-time all-star in the NBA, is listing a three-unit condominium at the Sierra Towers in West Hollywood for sale at $22.5 million.

Lee purchased the property in early March from real estate investor Thomas J. Swann III and has spent the last six months reworking the footprint of the home to maximize city to ocean views.

“The old owners of the unit did, in my opinion, a disservice by chopping up the floor plan and taking away its best quality, and that’s the enormous, unobstructed, panoramic views,” Lee said in an email. “By simply opening the apartment back up, it changed the space completely.”

Working with Joseph Moore of INTENSIONdesign, the basketball player has finalized plans and permits for a new open-plan layout that takes full advantage of the unit’s floor-to-ceiling windows. The project would feature three bedrooms in about 5,100 square feet of interior space.

“The next owner could execute those plans of build something different to satisfy their lifestyle immediately upon move-in,” he said.

A total of five parking spaces are included with the residence. Paul Stukin of John Aaroe Group holds the listing.

The 31-story high-rise, on the western end of the Sunset Strip, features amenities such as a concierge service, a gym and a swimming pool. It has been home to celebrities such as Cher, Matthew Perry and Lindsay Lohan. Actress and author Joan Collins sold her unit in the building in August for $4.4 million.

Lee, 34, holds career averages of 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds across a dozen seasons with the Knicks, Warriors, Celtics, Mavericks and Spurs. The forward-center appeared in 79 games last year for a San Antonio team that finished second in the Western Conference. He won an NBA title in 2015 with Golden State.

He is currently a free agent.

John Aaroe Group Professional basketball player David Lee has reconfigured a three-unit condo at the Sierra Towers, which is listing for $22.5 million. Professional basketball player David Lee has reconfigured a three-unit condo at the Sierra Towers, which is listing for $22.5 million. (John Aaroe Group)

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATHotProperty

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Ellen DeGeneres snaps up an oceanfront spot in Carpinteria for $18.6 million

Former Dodger Skip Schumaker sells his home with a batting cage for $2.2 million

Film producer Ron Curtis seeks $13 million for sexy Trousdale contemporary

Heavy metal bassist Jason Newsted lists his Montana ranch for nearly $5 million