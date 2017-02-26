In Beverly Hills, Oscar and architectural pedigree for $19.9 million

Roll out the red carpet: A Beverly Hills home once owned by David O. Selznick, the Hollywood filmmaker who produced the Academy Award-winning films “Gone with the Wind” and “Rebecca,” is coming to market for $19.9 million.

Designed by architect Roland Coate, the Georgian Colonial was built in the ‘30s on a 30-acre site for the movie producer/studio executive and his wife, Irene, daughter of movie mogul Louis B. Mayer. The property was later subdivided several times and now sits behind gates and tall hedges on about three-quarters of an acre.

The Georgian Colonial-style home in Beverly Hills was designed by Roland Coate and built in the 1930s for film producer and studio executive David O. Selznick. (Coldwell Banker) (Coldwell Banker)

Following Selznick’s ownership, the two-story home was purchased by real estate tycoon David Murdock, who sold the property to producer/department store heir Ted Field. Field never lived there, The Times previously reported, and later sold the home in 1986 to Johnny Carson’s TV sidekick Ed McMahon and his then-wife Victoria.

The McMahons would eventually sold the home in 1991 for $4.125 million as part of their divorce settlement.

The approximately 12,500-square-foot home has classic curb appeal with vines creeping up the broad, brick-lined front. A large motor court sits off the entrance.

Beyond the front door, a formal entry opens to a living room with a fireplace and walls of handcrafted pine paneling. Large picture windows offer views of the swimming pool and gardens.

Other living areas include a formal dining room, a sun porch, seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. In the family room, a projection screen drops down for movie watching.

Outside, lacy trim adds visual interest around the covered patio area. Lawns, mature trees and gardens fill the grounds.

Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Previews International is the listing agent.

