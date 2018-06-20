Good Charlotte drummer Dean Butterworth finds a fan for his house

Dean Butterworth, the drummer for Good Charlotte since 2005, has a buyer on the hook for his Woodland Hills home, listed for sale at $949,900.
Classic charm is mixed with contemporary design in the 1991 multiple-story house. The 2,136 square feet of white and bright interiors include a wide double door that opens to a 25-foot-tall entry with a staircase. Vaulted ceilings, walnuts floors, wrought-iron railings and custom riser tiles are among the details.
There’s a living room with a fireplace, a dining area, a family room with a wet bar, a newer kitchen, a bonus room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Furniture and some appliances are included, but don’t count on snagging any instruments or those awards on the wall.
Butterworth, 41, has worked with English alt-rock and indie-rock singer Morrissey and blues great John Lee Hooker.
He bought the property in 2004 for $567,000, public records show.
John Cohen of Sync Brokerage is the listing agent.