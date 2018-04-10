Coastal Craftsman is Del Mar’s second-priciest home sale this year at $18 million

An oceanfront estate in Del Mar has traded hands for $18 million, making it the city's second-most-expensive sale this year, records show.
There's no shame in being a runner-up. The top sale, a Mediterranean-style estate sold in February for $21.5 million. The coastal Craftsman is, however, Del Mar's priciest sale for an oceanfront property this year, according Multiple Listing Service records and sources with knowledge of the area.
The two-story home offers approximately 3,900 square feet of interiors, a private courtyard with a pool and a 50-foot-long deck overlooking the water.
Highlights include a bright living room with wall-to-wall windows and a center-island kitchen with a breakfast bar. Walnut-stained teak floors fill the living spaces on the main floor.
Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private balcony with ocean views. Three other bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms round out the floor plan.
The home hit the market in January, originally asking $19.99 million, records show. In February, based on 14 single-family home sales, the median sale price in Del Mar was $2.103 million, up 38.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
Eric Iantorno and Clinton Selfridge of Pacific Sotheby's International Realty were the listing agents. K. Ann Brizolis, also of Pacific Sotheby's, represented the buyer.
