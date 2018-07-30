Actress Denise Richards parts ways with Hidden Hills home with dog spa

Actress, model and animal activist Denise Richards has sold her home in Hidden Hills for $4.75 million. That’s a hair above the $4.395 million she paid for the acre-plus estate in 2007 and about $3 million less than her original asking price from two years ago — $7.749 million.
The fenced and gated spread centers on a Traditional-style home that was built in 1991. The house has more than 8,300 square feet of interior that includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a formal dining room and a over-the-top kitchen with a pizza oven.
Custom details are evident in the living room, which pairs black walls with blood-red accents. Two temperature-controlled and glass-enclosed wine walls flank the fireplace in the den/tasting room. A chandelier-topped dog hotel with built-in kennels and a pet-washing station is another feature added during Richards’ ownership.
Outdoors, there’s a lagoon-style pool with two swimming areas, a grotto and waterfall features. A separate, 800-square-foot entertainer's pavilion holds a kitchen and dining area. Lawns and formal landscaping fill out the grounds.
Richards, 47, starred as Bond girl Dr. Christmas Jones in the 1998 film "The World Is Not Enough." Her other credits include "Starship Troopers" (1997), "Undercover Brother" (2002) and "Scary Movie 3" (2003).
This year, the actress has stayed busy with a leading role in the horror flick “The Toybox.” She will make appearances in the upcoming films “1st Born” and “Christmas Break-In.”
Marc and Rory Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents, according to the MLS.