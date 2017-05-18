Derek Hough of 'DWTS' seeks a tidy return on Sherman Oaks investment property

“Dancing With the Stars” regular Derek Hough has put a development property in Sherman Oaks on the market for $1.795 million — more than three times what the professional dancer paid for it two years ago.

Set up from the street on a hilltop, the roughly half-acre property is being marketed with city-approved plans for a modern-style home with clean lines, clerestories and walls of glass. The proposed house of 3,358 square feet will have three bedrooms and four bathrooms including a master suite with a spa-like bath and walk-in closet, according to listing details.

Realtor,com The approximately half-acre development property in Sherman Oaks comes with city-approved plans for a modern-style home. The approximately half-acre development property in Sherman Oaks comes with city-approved plans for a modern-style home. (Realtor,com)

An infinity-edge swimming pool with a raised spa is proposed for the grounds. A two-car garage with direct access would sit off the front of the home.

Hough, who has history when it come to flipping houses, paid $560,000 for the property, public records show.

Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates holds the listing.

Hough, 32, has won a record six seasons on the dance competition show since 2007. He has won a pair of Emmys for his choreography routines on the series.

Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Here's the latest in tub trends. Here's the latest in tub trends. Caption Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Arden Villa, a Pasadena mansion of TV and film fame, seeks $28 million

Galaxy great Landon Donovan looks to retire high-rise condo at L.A. Live

Jeff Bridges unloads his vineyard estate in Montecito for $15.9 million

1923 Mediterranean displays a fresh face in Hollywood Hills