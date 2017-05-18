Derek Hough of 'DWTS' seeks a tidy return on Sherman Oaks investment property

“Dancing With the Stars” regular Derek Hough has put a development property in Sherman Oaks on the market for $1.795 million — more than three times what the professional dancer paid for it two years ago.
Set up from the street on a hilltop, the roughly half-acre property is being marketed with city-approved plans for a modern-style home with clean lines, clerestories and walls of glass. The proposed house of 3,358 square feet will have three bedrooms and four bathrooms including a master suite with a spa-like bath and walk-in closet, according to listing details.
An infinity-edge swimming pool with a raised spa is proposed for the grounds. A two-car garage with direct access would sit off the front of the home.
Hough, who has history when it come to flipping houses, paid $560,000 for the property, public records show.
Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates holds the listing.
Hough, 32, has won a record six seasons on the dance competition show since 2007. He has won a pair of Emmys for his choreography routines on the series.
