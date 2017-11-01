Comic actor Diedrich Bader seeks a tenant for Spanish town home in Hancock Park

Diedrich Bader of the ABC sitcom “American Housewife” has listed a townhouse in historic Hancock Park for lease at $4,900 a month.
Owned by the actor for more than two decades, the Spanish-style residence of nearly 2,300 square feet features rustic tile and hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and a loggia. Built-ins flank an arched fireplace in the step-down living room.
Other living areas include a dining room, an eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There are private balconies on the second floor.
A detached garage sits at the rear of the property.
Austin Brunkhorst of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Bader, 50, has scores of credits that include the sitcom “The Drew Carey Show” (1995-2004) and the film comedy “Napoleon Dynamite” (2004). He has voiced characters for such animated shows as “BoJack Horseman,” “Tangled: The Series” and “Milo Murphy’s Law.”
He bought the town home in 1996 for $535,000, records show.
