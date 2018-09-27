DJ Khaled zeroes in on a $25.9-million Miami Beach mansion

DJ Khaled has found his next major key: a 12,750-square-foot mansion in Miami Beach.
Listed at $25.9 million, the waterfront estate recently went under contract, and the hip-hop producer-turned-social media star is the buyer, The Times has learned.
The home belongs to Michael Lerner, who made his fortune popularizing the “Baby on Board” sign. Records show he listed it in 2016 for $29.5 million but trimmed the price by $4 million in March.
Five bedrooms and a mix of modern living spaces fill out the two-story interior. Highlights include an expansive great room topped by Cumaru wood ceilings, a sleek dining room and a kitchen anchored by an oversized island.
A floating staircase leads to the second story, where a mahogany-draped master suite opens to a private balcony. For amenities, there’s a safe room, elevator and movie theater.
The backyard adds an 80-foot swimming pool and a two-story gazebo with a winding staircase, kitchen and outdoor shower. On the other side of the one-acre grounds, a four-bedroom guesthouse brings the total to nine bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms.
Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Orli Rudolph of NextHome Realty Professionals represented Khaled. None could be reached for comment.
Khaled, 42, has released 10 studio albums and boasts collaborations with Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Drake and Kanye West. He became an internet sensation in recent years for his motivational posts in which he details the “keys to success.”
He also made real estate headlines last year when he bought Robbie Williams’ French Normandy-style home in the Mulholland Estates area for $9.9 million.