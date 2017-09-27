Dolly Read and Dick Martin's home on Broad Beach sells for $7 million

The longtime Malibu home of actress and model Dolly Read and her late husband, comedian Dick Martin, has finally sold for $7 million.
The Cape Cod-style estate, set on a one-third-acre lot in the Broad Beach section, had been on and off the market since 2014, when it listed for $11.5 million. More recently it was offered at $9.4 million, records show.
A central courtyard with a rose garden and fruit trees separates the main house from a self-contained guest house.
Features of the main house include exposed brickwork, wood-burning fireplaces and beamed ceilings. The master suite occupies the top floor and has sliding glass doors that open to an ocean-view deck.
The guest house is equipped with its own kitchen, living room and patio space. Combined, the two structures offer nearly 4,700 square feet of living space.
A wood-plank walkway leads to the shoreline.
Jack Pritchett of Pritchett-Rapf & Associates was the listing agent. Damon Skelton of Compass represented the buyer.
The estate had been Read’s home for the last four decades, she told The Times last year.
The 73-year-old is known for her appearance in the 1970 film “Beyond the Valley of the Dolls” as well as TV roles on “Charlie’s Angels” and “Fantasy Island.” She was Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the Month in May 1966.
Martin, who died in 2008 at 86, was co-host of the popular “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” from the late 1960s to the early ’70s. He later directed such television shows as “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Newhart.”
