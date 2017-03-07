Emmy-winning producer Don Mischer snaps up new-look home in Bel-Air

Television special and live events producer Don Mischer, whose credits include numerous Primetime Emmy and Academy Awards shows, has bought a freshly renovated home in Bel-Air for $3.415 million.

The modern two-story, built on more than an acre of grounds, sits behind custom gates and is reached by a long, private drive.

Among features are light hardwood floors, Zellige Moroccan tile and custom European oak cabinetry. Roughly 3,600 square feet of open-plan space includes a chef’s kitchen equipped with an island/bar and honed Italian marble countertops.

The contemporary-style home sits on more than an acre in Bel-Air with a saltwater swimming pool and spa. (Everett Fenton Gidley) (Everett Fenton Gidley)

The master suite has a glass-enclosed shower and sliding doors that open to the grounds. There are three bedrooms, four bathrooms and a powder room in all.

Outdoors, there’s a saltwater swimming pool and spa, a dining area and a fire pit. Mature trees and landscaping create a natural privacy screen around the property.

The property came up for sale in November for $3.5 million, records show. It previously changed hands last year for $2.152 million.

Ann Beck and Terri Davis of RE/MAX Estate Properties were the listing agents. Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

Mischer, 77, has produced such specials as “We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial,” “The Kennedy Center Honors” and multiple Super Bowl halftime shows. He has won 15 Primetime Emmys including one for “Bob Hope: The First 90 Years.”

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Mountain-lodge home in Santa Monica draws inspiration from its roots

Longtime Brentwood home of late actress Patricia Barry sells for $10.3 million

Midcentury Modern gem hits the market in Brentwood

My Favorite Room: Jake Miller lives his dream in his 'manly music room'