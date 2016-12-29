Insult king Don Rickles seeks $8 million for tennis court estate in Point Dume

King of insult comedians Don Rickles has put his home in Malibu on the market for $7.995 million.

The Point Dume estate, built in 1968, sits behind gates on slightly more than an acre with private beach access. A traditional-style house shares the parklike site with a lighted tennis court and a swimming pool.

The two-story home has a living room with a fireplace, a country-style kitchen, a family/media room and an office in more than 3,400 square feet of space. There are four bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a lower-level owner’s suite complete with his and her bathrooms and closets.

Outdoors, the grounds feature multiple patios and seating areas, statues, gardens and mature trees. Views take in the surrounding canyon and ocean.

The house last changed hands in 2004 for $3.3 million, records show.

Christopher Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent.

Rickles, 90, is a stand-up comedian and actor who gained fame dishing out insults on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” The Las Vegas headliner appeared in such films as “Casino” and the “Toy Story” movies.

