L.A. Kings' Dustin Brown pulls in $6.9 million for custom Manhattan Beach home

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Dustin Brown has wrapped up some business away from the ice, selling his home in Manhattan Beach for $6.9 million.
Custom built by Matt Morris Development for Brown and his wife, Nicole, the Traditional-style house weds California casual and East Coast flair. Set behind a white fence, the two-story home opens to a covered and heated patio with a fireplace. An infrared sauna sits near a saltwater swimming pool.
Inside, the 6,450-square-foot home displays a range of character. Styled by interior design firm Lucas Studio, the home features bright wall coverings, detailed millwork and built-ins in the living room and den. A mud room is appointed with individual locker-style cubbies.
On the basement floor, there are movie and game rooms plus a custom bunk room.
The six bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house hit the market in April for a dollar shy of $7 million, records show. Furniture that was designed for the home also changed hands, selling for an undisclosed amount.
Matt Morris and Christa Lyons of Strand Hill Christie’s International Real Estate were the listing agents. Morris also represented the buyer.
Brown, 33, has spent his 11-year professional career with the Kings, joining the team as a first-round draft pick in 2003. The all-star scored a career-high 61 points in 81 games played this season.
He and his wife are collaborating with Matt Morris Development and Lucas Studio on another home in the area.